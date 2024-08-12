The NFL season is right around the corner as kick off will be in less than a month. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams, and one squad with high hopes for the 2024 season is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens had a deep run in the playoffs last year, but they couldn't get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Baltimore should be able to compete for the AFC title once again, as long as they remain healthy.

Preseason football is underway and the Ravens played their first game on Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens had some players go down with injuries then, but they avoided any big scares. Then during practice on Sunday, safety Kyle Hamilton went down with an injury. It was concerning, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh didn't seem too concerned about it originally.

“[It] looks stable,” John Harbaugh said, according to an article from ESPN. “Obviously, we'll continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure, but first indications are that he's fine.”

Harbaugh had another update on Kyle Hamilton on Monday, and things are still sounding good. Harbaugh isn't concerned that it's something serious, and Hamilton should be able to ease back into things pretty quickly.

“He'll be kind of ramping back a little bit,” Harbaugh said, according to a post from the Ravens. “He's good. It's kind of a minorn- sprain, I'd say a sprain. He got out there and moved around a little bit today. We'll just kind of progress each day a little more, be out there going.”

That is good news for the Ravens. Kyle Hamilton hasn't been on this Ravens team for very long as he has played just two seasons, but he is already one of the most important defenders that they have. They need him to be healthy, and it sounds like he is doing okay right now.

Last season, Hamilton racked up 63 total tackles and he also had one forced fumble and four interceptions. That was his breakout season, and he seems poised for another big year in 2024.

Other notable Ravens' injuries

The Ravens also had an injury scare with another defensive back in Friday's preseason game as Nate Wiggins went down with an injury, but it sounds like he should be okay as well. Wiggins left the field with a team doctor after a tackle against the Eagles, but John Harbaugh said that it was nothing serious.

“Wiggins is not a serious injury,” Harbaugh said. “It's the same one that I got last week on the water slide [fumble recovery drill].”

The Ravens could have been in big trouble if either of those injuries were serious, so they dodged a bullet there. This Baltimore team has a lot of talent, but injuries are something that every squad has to deal with every year, and getting through training camp without any is always important.

Baltimore will open up their regular season on Thursday Night Football against the Chiefs. That will be a great way for the NFL season to get going.