The Washington Commanders opened their 2024 NFL preseason Saturday afternoon against the New York Jets at FedEx Field. All eyes were on Jayden Daniels, the Commanders’ second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the young quarterback made his much-anticipated debut.

Jayden Daniels, a 23-year-old quarterback from LSU, took the field for a single drive in the Commanders' preseason opener, but his brief appearance was enough to capture the attention of fans and analysts alike. In his limited time on the field, Daniels completed 2-of-3 passes for 48 yards and scored a rushing touchdown, leaving little doubt as to why the Commanders selected him so high in the draft.

Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels showcases poise, arm strength, and athleticism in preseason opener

Despite the small sample size, Daniels displayed the poise and skill that earned him the Heisman Trophy during his collegiate career. He finished the drive with a passer rating of 109.7, showing he could handle the pressure of the NFL stage. On his second pass, Daniels connected on a deep throw to wide receiver Dyami Brown, a play that highlighted his strong arm and accuracy. The connection immediately became a talking point, as it underscored Daniels’ ability to make big plays from the outset.

The drive was capped off by a rushing touchdown that showcased Daniels’ athleticism and elusiveness, attributes that made him a standout in college. Running an option play, Daniels faked a handoff before keeping the ball himself, sprinting into the end zone with ease. It was a play that brought to mind comparisons to other dual-threat quarterbacks, with some even suggesting he has the potential to be a more refined passer than Lamar Jackson.

Jayden Daniels’ performance has not gone unnoticed. Louis Riddick, a former NFL player and current analyst, took to social media to praise the young quarterback’s debut. Meanwhile, the sports podcast @fullcontactpod drew comparisons between Daniels and Lamar Jackson, noting that while Daniels might not be as powerful a runner, he still possesses lightning speed and the potential to be a “cleaner” passer.

Daniels ignites hope for Commanders' future

Daniels enters the NFL with high expectations after an impressive final season at LSU, where he threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. His ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs was on full display in Saturday’s opener, albeit in a limited role.

As the game continues, Commanders’ fans are undoubtedly excited about what Daniels’ future holds. His brief showing on Saturday has already rejuvenated the fan base, providing a spark of hope that the franchise has found its quarterback of the future. While it is still early, and much remains to be seen, Daniels’ debut is already being hailed as a promising start to what could be an illustrious career in Washington.

The Commanders will continue to evaluate Jayden Daniels throughout the preseason, but his initial performance has already set a high bar. With his combination of poise, athleticism, and arm talent, Daniels has quickly become the player to watch as Washington looks to build a competitive team for the 2024 season and beyond.