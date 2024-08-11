A tight 20-17 loss to the New York Jets shouldn't spoil the Washington Commanders' preseason. Running back Austin Ekeler noted after the game that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels called an audible at the line, leading to a 42-yard dot to Dyami Brown down the right sideline. The first-year signal-caller only played the team's opening drive. He passed for 45 yards on 2-of-3 passing.

It's another piece of evidence in a long line of early Commanders training camp reports that Daniels is off to a great start to his young career. The 23-year-old made the most of his limited playing time.

To cap it off, Daniels finished that first drive with a three-yard untouched jog into the end zone. Washington fans must be excited to see their starters execute an 11-play, 70-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock. In a nice moment for Daniels's family, he gave that touchdown ball to his mom on the sidelines.

What's next for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' preseason?

One drive does not a season make; however, the Commanders should be allowed to celebrate a promising start to the year. Washington made Daniels the No. 2 overall selection for good reason. He was lights out at LSU last year, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 TDs and only four INTs. Not to mention another 1,134 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Maximizing the talents of the Commanders' wide receiver corps has to be a top priority for Daniels and new head coach Dan Quinn. Guys like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson haven't quite played to their full potential, and the rookie will be expected to put more points on the board.

There is also Ekeler, an offseason free-agent signing from the Los Angeles Chargers, who is also looking for a reboot to his career. After back-to-back seasons with at least 1,500 combined rushing and receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, Ekeler was pedestrian by his standards in 2023.

There doesn't appear to be any quarterback controversy in our nation's capital. Daniels has the starting job already locked up. The Commanders signed Marcus Mariota this offseason, but Washington looks comfortable putting the franchise in the rookie's hands.