The San Francisco 49ers will be looking for vengeance after coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. But before they even play their first preseason game, the 49ers have shook up their roster.

San Francisco has released tight end Logan Thomas after he suffered a hamstring injury earlier in training camp, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. The team also placed defensive lineman Austin Bryant on injured reserve with foot/ankle injuries while signing fellow DL Jonathan Garvin and punter Pressley Harvin III to one-year contracts.

Thomas came to San Francisco after spending the past four seasons with the Washington Commanders. In that time, the tight end caught 184 passes for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns. While he has been in the NFL for eight seasons, most of his production came in Washington as he has 219 career catches, 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns.

While injuries held him back from fully dominant, Thomas still flashes signs of brilliance during his time with the now Commanders. His first year with the team in 2020 saw him gain a career-high 670 yards and six touchdowns. Thomas' final season in Washington cam with another 496 yards and four scores.

The injury bug came back to bite again however, and Logan Thomas' time in San Francisco is suddenly done. Perhaps he could've carved out a role behind franchise star George Kittle. However, the 49ers decided – outside of the injury – that they liked what the rest of the roster had to offer.

San Francisco will continue funneling the ball to Kittle at tight end, as that has clearly worked throughout his career. Thomas will look to get past his hamstring injury and catch on with another team. But after hitting numerous playoff speedbumps, the 49ers want to ensure their roster is as close to perfect as possible come Week 1.