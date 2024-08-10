It has been an interesting career to say the least for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance who has been trying to fight to be the backup quarterback to star Dak Prescott. With the preseason opener for Dallas Saturday evening against the Los Angeles Rams, it will be an important game for Lance to prove he is worth keeping as he becomes a free agent after this season.

Lance spoke to the media about the upcoming preseason schedule and shared his thoughts how important it is for his career. He would say that he is treating the preseason opener like “every other game my whole life,” though he stated as well how “big” of an opportunity it is according to Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' website.

“I’m going into this game the same as I’ve gone into every other game my whole entire life — college, high school,” Lance said. “I don’t think that I’ll put too much extra in it. I’m not going to play any harder than I have in the past, or not harder.

“Big game for me…for us,” Lance continued. “So, I’m excited to go out there and play well.”

There was a time when Lance was perceived as one of the more talented quarterbacks in the league after he was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Trey Lance with a positive outlook on Cowboys

However, limited playing time came for Lance with San Francisco until he was traded to Dallas August of 2023 for a fourth-round pick and has yet to play a regular season game, but the 24-year old has a positive outlook on his career.

“I think everything works out how it’s supposed to,” Lance said Friday. “That’s the truth. I believe I’m where I’m supposed to be. I live in the present, one day at a time, taking it one meeting and one marker at a time; and controlling what I can control…Not really thinking too much about it. I've had a lot of reps with these guys, so I'm excited to go out and run the offense well.”

Trey Lance with chance to prove himself in preseason

Lance has only thrown 102 career passes, starting only four games, appearing in eight, and has yet to appear in a preseason game for the Cowboys since he was traded after the 49ers final one last year. This will be a prime opportunity to prove himself to not just Dallas, but to other teams since he will be a free agent as the Cowboys declined his fifth-year option.

Still, it's not like he hasn't been improving as he apparently has “mirrored” his teammate in Prescott's cadence which he calls a “good thing.”

“That's a good thing,” Lance said. “When you're a backup — I'm trying to be as close as I can to him. It was just coming in and repping it, and sitting in my hotel room when I got here. Just saying out loud, saying it out loud. You can think about it all day but until you're out there doing it live [it doesn't matter].”

Fans will see Lance play Saturday as the Cowboys take on the Rams in preparation for the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 8.