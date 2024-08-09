The Green Bay Packers turned a corner in 2023 as Jordan Love's improvement nearly pushed the team into the NFC Championship game. Love's teammate Christian Watson, despite a recent camp injury, has watched his quarterback get even better during Packers training camp during a segment on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I don't know how he's managed to do it in such a short time during this offseason,” Watson said. “But I feel like [Jordan] Love has taken a couple more steps, leveled up a couple more times this offseason.”

It is that time of year when teammates show support to one another. Player-speak is as real and prevalent as coach-speak in August. That said, Love is back in practice after sitting out early while negotiating for a contract extension.

With that big-money deal signed, it's been reported that head coach Matt LaFleur will push the envelope with more aggressive play-calling during Packers training camp, according to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.

How Jordan Love's improvement affects Packers' playoff hopes

One of the reasons Love took a big step forward last year was his ability to take what the defense offered. This is why he averaged a modest 7.2 yards per attempt (ranked 14th). Where Love can improve is his accuracy. He had 98 poor passes, third-most in the NFL behind Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Young.

But Watson says he's seen Love's accuracy improved during Packers training camp.

“It seems like his accuracy, his ability to read the defense, and go out there and manipulate and make throws this camp. It has just been crazy!”

Despite missing nearly half of the 2023 season due to injury, Watson also improved last year. He caught 28 of his 58 targets for 422 yards and five touchdowns and was on track to outpace his rookie season numbers. The presence of Love and his 4,159 passing yards with 32 touchdowns certainly helped Watson and the rest of the Packers.

The Packers have one of the deeper talent pools at wide receiver with Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. All four are on offseason lists of players who might break out this year.

What may be most promising about the Packers is their youth. Last year, they were the NFL's youngest team. They could be again in 2024, as Green Bay only had one player aged 30+ (Preston Smith) after the first day of OTAs, via Packer Central.

How is it that a team so young could have so much promise and success on the field? And now Watson is suggesting Love is even better? The rest of the NFL must be on notice.