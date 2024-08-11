Early in the third quarter of the Green Bay Packers preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He is out for the rest of the contest and could miss significant time for the remainder of the Packers training camp.

Lloyd, a third-round selection and the 88th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, was listed in a tie for third among the Packers' unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game. Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon are the leaders of this backfield. Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, Ellis Merriweather, and Jarveon are competing for playing time and are likely the two remaining roster spots earmarked for the position.

This isn't the only Packers rookie to sustain an injury so far this preseason. In early August, the Packers first-round pick Jordan Morgan, an offensive tackle from the Arizona Wildcats, is slated to be ready for Week 2 of the preseason as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper has been resting after sustaining a groin injury on August 1. Morgan and Cooper did not suit up for the preseason opener.

Injuries aren't slowing down Packers' momentum

The Packers had the luxury of using a “best player available” approach in the 2024 NFL Draft. That's why they could comfortably use a third-round choice on Lloyd, who will likely be their third-string RB. Green Bay has one of the most well-balanced rosters in the NFL.

Make no mistake, Jacobs will be the bell-cow running back because that's what he's been his whole career. In his five-year career, Jacobs averages about 300 touches per season. His lowest total (262) came in his 2019 rookie season. The temporary loss of Lloyd hurts his preseason practice schedule and little else. Green Bay has been content to allow Dillon to marinate for years in their backup back role. A similar fate could be in store for Lloyd.

Of course, the reason for all the optimism out of Packers training camp centers around QB Jordan Love. Blessed with a monster contract extension that places him in a three-way tie with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as the highest-paid players in the league. Expectations are as high as Love's salary. And rightfully so, after nearly making it to the NFC Championship game in his first season as a starter.

The Packers continue their preseason on Sunday, August 18, at 8:00 p.m. EST, when they travel to Denver to face the Broncos.