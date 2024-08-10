After being selected with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, there's quite a bit of hype surrounding Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. And on Saturday afternoon, fans will get to see him in game action for the first time when the Commanders open their preseason slate against the New York Jets.

Daniels is hoping to become a consistent presence under center for Washington, much like one of the team's front office members in Doug Williams once was for the same team. In a tribute to the legendary former quarterback, Daniels showed up to his first preseason game repping a throwback Williams jersey, which will surely make Washington fans love him even more than they already do.

Jayden Daniels looking to follow in Doug Williams' footsteps for Commanders

Williams is most well-known for leading Washington to a Super Bowl title back in 1987, despite the fact he had only started two games during the regular season. Despite that, Williams ended up getting named the team's starting quarterback ahead of the postseason by head coach Joe Gibbs, and he rewarded his faith in him by producing a championship for the franchise.

While Washington did win another Super Bowl in 1991, they haven't had nearly as much success in recent years. They have made the playoffs just seven times since that championship campaign, winning only two playoff games during that stretch. After tons of losing years, it's clear that things need to change for the Commanders moving forward.

The hope is that Daniels can usher in a new era of football for Washington. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023, Daniels solidified himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, and he ended up getting selected with the second overall pick. The hope is that Daniels' poised presence under center and ability to take off on the ground as a runner will unlock the team's offense.

With playmakers such as Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Austin Ekeler, and Brian Robinson Jr. working alongside him, the ingredients are there for the Commanders to take a step forward in 2024. Of course, with a rookie under center in Daniels, folks need to have patience with him as he endures some growing pains. With Williams helping him out, though, the hope is that Daniels can lead the franchise to the heights that he once led them to many years ago.