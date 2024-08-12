When contract talks stall, the vultures sometimes come out. Maybe not for the superstars, like Cee Dee Lamb and Dak Prescott in Dallas. But for the New England Patriots, a contract stalemate with Matthew Judon has the team receiving multiple trade calls.

Teams have inquired about acquiring the four-time Pro Bowl standout, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler wrote: “Multiple teams have inquired about trading for pass rusher Matthew Judon amid his contract stalemate with the #Patriots, per sources. Judon is due $6.5M in the final year of his deal. New England made a contract offer to Judon this summer, which Judon did not accept.”

Patriots’ DE Matthew Judon coming off tough year

Judon recorded 12.5 sakcs in his first season with the Patriots in 2021. He followed up with 15.5 quarterback takedowns in 2022. But Judon appeared in only four games last season because of a torn biceps. This year is going to be different, Judon said on The Money Down podcast.

“I'm out for a vendetta,” he said. “I got s— to prove, and I got stuff I want to get done in my career. Personally, I'm on all B.S. all year. I'm about to turn the dial back.”

But the contract talks have interrupted his march to NFL redemption. Last week, Judon explained how things went when he talked to Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, according to cbsnews.com.

“We had a conversation,” Judon said. “I didn't want to be a distraction to the team. So I went inside. I wasn't participating in those drills that day. I got a message, so I came back and talked to our GMs, and went back inside.”

Judon didn’t disagree with Mayo’s assessment that the talks went well.

“I feel like that's every conversation, regardless of the emotions involved,” Judon said. “Just because we don't agree doesn't mean we don't understand each other's side.”

Judon has stated he will play under his current contract, but refuses to practice.

“I got to play, (but) I didn't say nothing about practice,” Judon said. “I have to go out there and play, play the game. Do what I'm contracted and obligated to do so I don't lose money.”

Among the teams that could use Judon’s help the most — if the Patriots choose to make a trade — include the Falcons. Atlanta seems to have strong playoff aspirations, but the defensive line is lacking — especially on the edge. The Bears, Jaguars, and Dolphins are other teams that could move up the postseason noise-maker ladder if they added a top-notch pass rusher.