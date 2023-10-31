Chase Young has found himself in trade rumors as of late ahead of his potential free agency after the 2023 season. While the Washington Commanders have yet to make a decision on whether they'll move the star defensive end or not, Young's dad is of the belief that his son is one of the best at his position.

While speaking 106.7 The Fan, Greg Young emphasized that his kid is one of the Top 4 defensive ends in the NFL today. Whether that's a message for the Commanders or those teams interested in trading for the 24-year-old DE is unknown, but you got to love the confidence and belief the father has for his son.

“He's right there with the top four D-ends in the league,” the Young patriarch shared, via Nicki Jhabvala of Washington Post.

Of course Greg Young has some bias here. It's his son after all, and no loving parent would want to see their kid fail or say something that would negatively affect their chosen careers. Nonetheless, it's not like what the older Young said has no merits.

Chase Young won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after the Commanders made him the no. 2 overall pick in 2020. He was also a Pro Bowler in the same year. While injuries have riddled him ever since then, he appears to be back to his healthy self this 2023. Throughout the seven games he has played so far, Chase Young has recorded 5.0 sacks, 12 solo tackles and six tackles for loss.

It remains to be seen if Young gets traded, but one thing is clear: any team who has him is lucky, as his dad believes.