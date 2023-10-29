Defensive end Chase Young has been linked to a potential departure from the Washington Commanders for a substantial amount of time. With the trade deadline approaching, Young is now connected to a possible move sending him to the Chicago Bears.

NBC Sports' Mike Florio gave an update on Young's trade status: “Per a league source, there are rumors in league circles linking the Bears to Commanders pass rusher Chase Young.”

A substandard team like the Bears is usually in a position to sell during the trade deadline, but they're likely looking to bulk up their long-term security. Chicago has some playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, but it's a very streaky group that hasn't found consistent success.

Chase Young's Commanders career

Young has dealt with many injuries and deterrents in his time in Washington since being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft. A pick like that is usually primed or at least pressured to turn a franchise around, and Young simply hasn't lived up to those expectations.

Heading into the 2023 campaign, Young was finally back to his injury-free self that previously helped him win Rookie of the Year. He suffered a torn ACL in 2021, leading to a devastating timeline that left him sidelined for a year.

Young certainly seems to be getting back into form with five sacks in six games this season. Prior to the start of the season, the Commanders declined Young's fifth-year option, possibly making him a free agent after 2023. This trade could help Washington receive some sort of capital for one of its most talented pieces, while also giving Chicago a chance to extend Young and make him a Bear for the long haul.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports the Commanders are hoping to get at least a second-round pick for Young (and Montez Sweat), but they “have only received offers in the third-round range.” The Bears do have a lot of draft capital at their disposal to include in a trade offer.