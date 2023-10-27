The Chase Young trade rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL trade deadline approaches. The young Washington Commanders pass rusher seems to be on the block and in demand, which makes a deal seem likely. For now, though, Young says he is only focused on the Commanders' Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I don’t think about [a trade] at all. I’m just focused on the Eagles,” Young said, according to Pro Football Talk. My name’s been popping up since I’ve been here, regardless of a trade. I ain’t tripping about nothing.”

The Commanders didn’t give Young his fifth-year option after taking him No. 2 in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He will be a free agent after this season, and although the franchise will have some tag options, it looks like the relationship is over.

Teams pursuing the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will like to hear that, despite all the uncertainty surrounding him, the defensive end can still keep his mind on the game. They’ll also like that Young has 5.0 sacks on the season now after picking up two on Sunday vs the Giants.

The Commanders' Week 8 tussle with the Eagles could be Young’s last game with the team. The 2023 NFL trade deadline is on October 31, and if the Chase Young trade rumors are true, he will be out of town early next week.

Teams that need pass rush help for the stretch run and could be pursuing Young include the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals.