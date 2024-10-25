The Washington Commanders find themselves at a crossroads as they prepare for their Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' participation uncertain due to injury.

“Commanders officially are listing QB Jayden Daniels as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears,” according to Adam Schefter on X.

Daniels, who has been a key figure in the Commanders' impressive 5-2 start to the season, sustained a rib injury early in their Week 7 victory, leaving his availability for the upcoming game in jeopardy. Despite attempts to ready him for Sunday, the situation appears tenuous. “Jayden had a tough week,” Coach Dan Quinn remarked after a rigorous Friday session aimed at testing Daniels' readiness, hinting at the possibility of the quarterback missing his first game of the season.

During the week's final practice open to media, Daniels was notably absent, adding to the speculation about his readiness. Although he was observed heading towards a practice bubble where quarterbacks were active, details about his participation or the nature of his activities there remained undisclosed, further shrouding his status in mystery.

The Commanders might have to rely again on veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, who stepped up admirably in Week 7. Mariota, filling in for the injured Daniels, managed a robust performance, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in the Commanders' dominating 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. His dual-threat capability was on display as he added 34 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to command the offense in Daniels' absence.

Washington's defense also proved pivotal in their latest victory, significantly stifling the Panthers' offensive efforts. They held quarterback Andy Dalton to just 93 passing yards and intercepted him twice, while running back Chuba Hubbard found little room to maneuver, averaging a mere 3.05 yards per carry.

As the Commanders prepare for the Bears, the potential of a showdown between the first and second overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft adds an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup. The Bears, led by number one pick Caleb Williams, are coming off a bye week and a three-game winning streak, further heightening the stakes.

The upcoming game could serve as a significant test for both teams, particularly if Daniels is able to play, offering a rare head-to-head between two top draft picks who are both carving out their niches in the league. However, if Daniels cannot take the field, Mariota's recent form suggests that the Commanders are in capable hands as they strive to maintain their strong start to the season.