The Washington Commanders improved to 5-2 in Week 7 but that was not because of Jayden Daniels, who left the game in the first quarter with a rib injury. The rookie sensation will likely be needed a lot more in the team's Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears but Daniels is trending in the wrong direction.

On Friday, the team's final official practice of the week, Daniels was absent for the portion available to reporters, per Ian Rapoport. Head coach Dan Quinn later told the media that they would assess his injury over the weekend after “really pushing” the 23-year-old on Friday via Tom Pelissero.

Daniels was labeled week-to-week immediately after Week 7 but is at risk of missing his first game of the season. Pelissero added that Quinn's comments suggest that Daniels will be a true game-time decision in Week 8.

However, on a slightly positive note, Daniels reportedly was seen walking into a separate “bubble” on the practice field by reporter Nicki Jhabvala where the Commanders' quarterbacks were throwing. Whether Daniels participated in that part of practice or not was not made public.

Without the reigning Heisman Trophy winner on the field, Washington was led by veteran journeyman Marcus Mariota in their 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. Mariota stepped in admirably, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He added 34 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The Commanders' defense also stepped up when called upon by limiting Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton to 93 passing yards and two interceptions on 16 attempts. Chuba Hubbard was the only Panther to find the end zone in the game but was also held in check to just 3.05 yards per carry.

Commanders prepare for Week 8 without Jayden Daniels

If Daniels does not suit up, the Commanders are prepared to enter Week 8 with Mariota back under center. After his serviceable performance in Week 7 — albeit against the Panthers — Mariota was praised by his teammates and earned the right to make an interim start in the case of Daniels' absence. Third-string Jeff Driskel would serve as his backup.

Should Daniels make it to the field, the game would have many eyes on it as a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels was selected with the second overall pick behind Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who has recently found his rhythm after a slow start.

Entering the game off a bye, the Bears bring their 4-2 record into the contest and look to extend their three-game win streak. In their last win, a 35-16 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams had his best performance to date with 226 passing yards, four touchdowns and just one interception.