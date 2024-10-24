The Washington Commanders have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Washington had one of the most eventful offseasons in recent memory. The Commanders got a brand new ownership group, hired a new coaching staff and gutted the front office, and performed several moves to overhaul the roster. It is not dramatic to say that the Commanders are a completely new team compared to one year ago.

That's what makes Washington's 5-2 start all the more impressive. This team has gelled together incredibly quickly and is looking like a playoff contender in the NFC. In fact, they are currently leading the NFC East.

Next up for the Commanders is a matchup between 2024's top two rookie QBs. Caleb Williams and the Bears are on the upswing and should pose a significant challenge for the Commanders.

Does Dan Quinn's squad have what it takes to get a huge win against Chicago on Sunday?

Here are three bold Commanders predictions ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Bears.

Jayden Daniels plays, leads Commanders to put up more yards than any other team against Bears defense

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is having one hell of a rookie season.

Daniels was playing like an all-time great during the beginning of the season, but has since cooled down. He is still playing some great football though.

Unfortunately, Jayden Daniels is dealing with a rib injury that he suffered during last week's win against the Panthers. Daniels left that game and did not return. It is currently unknown whether Daniels will suit for in Week 8 or not. In fact, Daniels did not practice on Thursday, which could either be a poor sign or just the Commanders exercising caution.

The most net yards that the Bears defense has allowed this season is 322 in Week 4 against the Rams. I think Daniels and the Commanders can do better.

My prediction: for starters, Jayden Daniels will play in this game. If he does, I believe he will lead the Commanders to over 350 yards of offense, which would be the most surrendered by Chicago all season.

Terry McLaurin continues his streak of impressive performances

If there's one person on the Commanders who is happy to have a franchise QB, it is Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin is as steady as NFL wide receivers come. He has never logged fewer than 900 receiving yards in a season, despite playing with a laundry list of subpar options at the position. McLaurin is thrilled to have Jayden Daniels throwing him the rock moving forward, but he'll accept Marcus Mariota if Daniels does not play in Week 8.

“Scary Terry” is having one heck of a season. He has hauled in 35 receptions for 454 receiving yards and four touchdowns through seven games. His career high is 1,191 receiving yards, and it is within the realm of possibility that McLaurin breaks that personal best this season.

Look for McLaurin to have another impressive performance against the Bears.

My prediction: McLaurin will keep his hot streak alive, regardless of who is starting under center for the Commanders. Scary Terry will haul in at least seven receptions for more than 90 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Bears. I don't see him being the primary weapon the Commanders choose to use on Sunday, but he will be important enough to get this kind of production.

Commanders defense does just enough to frazzle Caleb Williams, help Jayden Daniels win QB duel

The Commanders have a good, not great, defense that is playing well enough for the team to continue winning games.

However, the Commanders have yet to face a QB quite like Caleb Williams yet. The rookie QB has been up and down this season, sometimes looking amazing and other times looking exactly like a rookie.

This should pose an interesting challenge for a solid Commanders defense. As long as they can keep a bottle on the Bears during off-structure plays, I believe they can do just enough to secure the win.

My prediction: Washington's defense does just enough to confuse rookie Caleb Williams, forcing a crucial interception that will have a huge impact on this game. One impact play like that, paired with a handful of crucial third-down stops, will be enough to give the Commanders an edge in a one-score victory. If Jayden Daniels plays, he will also have better statistics than Williams, effectively “winning” the QB duel between the two.