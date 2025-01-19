The Washington Commanders had nothing to lose when they walked into Ford Field on Saturday night. Washington played loose and got a huge win against Detroit, stunning the No. 1 seed in the NFC in a 45-31 victory. The Commanders will now play in the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1991.

Washington's recent success is largely due to the incredible play of their rookie quarterback. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrated QB Jayden Daniels as a difference maker during his postgame press conference.

“He just has a different poise about him than most,” Quinn said about Daniels after the game. “He's a rare competitor, there's no doubt about that. But in those moments he, if he was a basketball player he'd want the last shot. As a ball player he wants the ball in his hands to make the difference. He makes great decisions with the football and that takes real mindfulness. Sometimes the best play may be [to throw it away], he uses his legs. But he is a rare competitor for us. His poise in these tight moments really stands out to us.”

Daniels was calm and collected in front of a raucous crowd. He threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 16 carries for 51 yards on the ground.

This is an impressive performance for an underdog team on the road against the No. 1 seed in their conference. It is even more impressive because Daniels is a rookie, and this version of the Commanders has only been together for one season.

Washington has a ‘team of destiny' felling to them as they head into the NFC Championship game next weekend.

Magic Johnson congratulates Commanders for huge win against Lions

Magic Johnson, who has an ownership stake in the Commanders, was thrilled to see his team continue to have postseason success.

“COMMANDERS WIN!! I have to shout out our defense first for setting the tone for the team tonight,” Johnson posted on social media after the game. “We had 5 takeaways, including Martin returning an interception for a touchdown and a huge interception by Sainristil in the endzone to keep the Lions from scoring right before the half! From there, the offense just dominated! Daniels played an incredible game with 299 yards and zero turnovers – and all of our guys showed up: Robinson Jr. with 2 TDs, Ertz with 1 TD, McLaurin with 1 TD, and big runs from Ekeler!”

The Commanders will play the winner of Sunday's Rams vs. Eagles game in the NFC Championship next weekend.