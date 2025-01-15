ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Rams will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round. It will be a showdown at Lincoln Financial Field as we continue our NFC Divisional odds series and make a Rams-Eagles prediction and pick.

Rams-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

The Eagles defeated the Rams 37-20 earlier this season at Sofi Stadium. Ultimately, they have gone 8-2 in the past 10 games against the Rams, including 3-2 in the past five games at Lincoln Financial Field. This is a matchup with not much history in the postseason. Yet, the teams last faced off in the 2002 NFC Title Game, with the St. Louis Rams beating the Eagles 29-24 en route to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

Overall Series: The Eagles lead 24-20-1 (Rams lead 2-1 in playoffs)

Here are the Rams-Eagles NFC Divisional odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Divisional Odds: Rams-Eagles Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 44.5 (-104)

Under: 44.5 (-118)

How to Watch Rams vs. Eagles

Time: 3:01 PM ET/12:01 PM PT

TV: NBC

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sean McVay reveres the Eagles and understands how dangerous they are. It's understandable, considering how badly the Eagles handled the Rams earlier this season. Plus, that game was in Los Angeles. This game will be in Philadelphia, and a winter storm is headed toward the city and the stadium. How will the Rams respond? Let's look at recent playoff history.

During the Sean McVay era, the Rams are 1-1 in cold-weather playoff games (both in 2020). Ironically, their other two road games have occurred in warm-weather games (Tampa Bay) or domed stadiums (Detroit). The Rams may need to rely on shorter passes from Matthew Stafford and a prolonged running game.

Stafford played well in the loss to the Eagles, going 24 for 36 for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kyren Williams ran 16 times for just 72 yards but got into the endzone. The Rams must better utilize Williams against this tough Eagles defense. Ultimately, this means setting up sweeps, short screen passes, and slant routes for him.

Puca Nacua and Cooper Kupp played well against the Eagles in the first game. Nacua caught nine catches for 117 yards, while Kupp had eight for 60 yards and a touchdown. However, both may need to step up, especially after Tyler Higbee suffered a chest injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

This defense must do a better job of stopping the Eagles. Despite limiting Jalen Hurts to 36 rushing yards, they still allowed Saquon Barkley to run all over them, with an astounding 255 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams could not get off the field, allowing the Eagles to go 9 for 15 on third-down conversions. Sadly, they also failed to record a turnover, reducing their chances of flipping the game.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can establish a coherent running game with long, sustained drives. Then, their defense must contain Barkley and Hurts.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles rolled over the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round and will look to keep the momentum going. Significantly, there will be motivation for the Eagles to go out and tame the Rams as they look to make it back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

Hurts did not need to do much in the previous game against the Rams, going 13 for 21 for 131 yards and two touchdowns and not running much. As previously mentioned, he did not need to do much because Barkley took care of business. The addition of Barkley has added a new dangerous element to the Eagles that they did not previously have. In the past, teams would not have an issue stopping Miles Sanders or whoever lined up behind Hurts. Now, Barkley is a real threat.

The defense had two sacks, three interceptions, and one forced fumble against Jordan Love and the Packers. Substantially, there is no doubt that they can do that to the Rams, and it's almost expected, especially if the weather is as bad as predicted.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they continue running the ball well, with Barkley and Hurts dominating the open space. Then, their defense must continue to punish opposing offenses and stop Williams from running.

Final Rams-Eagles Prediction & Pick

Both the Rams and Eagles covered their respective spreads in the Wildcard Round. During the season, the Rams went 5-3 against the spread on the road, while the Eagles went 5-4 against the odds at home.

The Rams are talented, especially after notching nine sacks against the Vikings last week. However, they will be on shorter rest and playing in a cold environment. I think too much favors the Eagles in this game, and a lot will favor the Eagles to cover the spread at home.

Final Rams-Eagles Prediction & Pick: