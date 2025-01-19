The Washington Commanders watched the birth of a new NFC Championship game quarterback Saturday. Jayden Daniels is taking the franchise back to the conference title game. And hit an uncanny NFL history mark in the process after upsetting the Detroit Lions.

Daniels shredded the conference's top seed with 299 passing yards, two touchdowns and 51 rushing yards — stunning Detroit 45-31. But he shattered a mark once held by another impact rookie QB from 2012.

The first-year NFL quarterback broke the yardage record once held by Andrew Luck, per Bleacher Report. Luck previously held the rookie record for most offensive yards by a rookie while with the Indianapolis Colts, which was 323.

Daniels showed tremendous poise in, arguably, the loudest environment in the NFC playoffs. He also ended a long drought involving Washington.

What historic mark did Jayden Daniels also hit with Commanders?

Daniels isn't just rewriting the rookie record books. He ended a long dry spell involving the nation's capitol.

Washington is heading back to its first conference title game in 35 seasons. The franchise last played for the NFC championship in the 1991 season. That Washington team thrashed the Lions 41-10 with veteran quarterback Mark Rypien behind center. The Super Bowl winning QB Rypien himself shared how impressed he's been with Daniels, per Ben Standig of The Athletic on Thursday.

“The kid, we all know, is gifted. He’s beyond gifted,” Rypien told Standig. “To be thrown into the fire right away and doing what he’s been asked to do is nothing short of amazing.”

Rypien represents the last Washington QB to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to D.C. Now Daniels is putting the offense and city on his back.

He even shook off an early slow start to ignite the offense. The Commanders struggled to find the end zone early and settled for only a field goal in the first quarter. But Daniels spearheaded a 28-point outburst in the second quarter. And it started with a simple swing pass to Terry McLaurin that turned into a long scoring scamper.

That touchdown put Washington ahead 17-14. Daniels later hit tight end Zach Ertz on a five-yard touchdown to put the Commanders ahead 31-21.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner rose even higher when the down marker read four. Daniels got the offense to convert on three out of four fourth down tries. All three attempts later culminated into touchdowns for Washington.

Daniels enters championship weekend with 567 passing yards, 87 rushing yardage, and four touchdown passes in tow. He's now in the league history books. The 24-year-old, more importantly, now has his city thinking about a long-awaited Super Bowl run.