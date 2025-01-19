When the fourth-quarter clock officially hit quadruple zeros, and the Detroit Lions were officially eliminated from playoff contention despite being the number one seed in the NFC, Washington Commanders fans immediately rushed to social media to see what Magic Johnson would have to say about their favorite team.

… okay not really, but for fans of the Commanders, Dodgers, Lakers, and every other team the “Magic Man” has a stake in, watching the NBA Hall of Famer take to social media to share his takes on his teams, which are often very positive if not very surface level, has become something of a cherry on top of a special occasion and this game was no exception, as Johnson had plenty to say about DC's best.

“COMMANDERS WIN!! I have to shout out our defense first for setting the tone for the team tonight. We had 5 takeaways, including Martin returning an interception for a touchdown and a huge interception by Sainristil in the endzone to keep the Lions from scoring right before the half!” Johnson wrote. “From there, the offense just dominated! Daniels played an incredible game with 299 yards and zero turnovers – and all of our guys showed up: Robinson Jr. with 2 TDs, Ertz with 1 TD, McLaurin with 1 TD, and big runs from Ekeler!”

Good stuff, right? Well wait, Johnson wasn't done there, as he also had some kind words for rookie phenom Jayden Daniels, who didn't really play like a rookie against the future head coach Aaron Glenn.

“Congratulations to Jayden Daniels for becoming the first Rookie in NFL History with 300+ total yards in 2 Playoff games!” Johnson declared.



Now granted, as a relatively new owner of the Commanders, one has to wonder if Johnson had any mixed feelings about Washington securing the Divisional Round win, as he did grow up in Michigan and played his college ball for the Spartans of Michigan State. Still, when it comes to fandom, something like purchasing part of a team can do wonders in impacting one's vested interest in their success, as Johnson is surely reaping the benefits of Washington advancing to the NFC Championship game more than an early exit.