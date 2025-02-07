Jayden Daniels delivered an NFL season for the ages in such short timing. The Washington Commanders rookie now is adding new hardware: The league's Rookie of the Year honor, which sparked a flurry of reactions from fans.

Daniels took home the honor at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans Thursday. His team posted a glistening graphic to commemorate his accomplishment.

Expand Tweet

Daniels now adds this trophy next to the Heisman he won in 2023 while at LSU. He became the recipient of lots of online praise.

Expand Tweet

NFL Films added how Daniels' 2024 campaign will be remembered as “a season Commanders fans will never forget.” Sportscenter, meanwhile, remade a popular album cover from D.C. rapper Wale for its graphic entitled “That kid Jayden.”

Jayden Daniels reacts to red carpet and epic Commanders season

Daniels was all smiles at the ceremony. Plus rocked a flashy suit on the red carpet.

But he became thankful for the team that took him No. 2 overall in the last draft, per NBC Washington.

“It means a lot, it means just the work that I put in, and I was just blessed enough to have a great team, great organization that supported me to be at this point now,” Daniels said.

Daniels thanked God, his family and team in accepting the award. He becomes Washington's first Rookie of the Year winner since former QB Robert Griffin III in 2012. The San Bernardino, California native joins fellow Inland Empire native C.J. Stroud as QBs who've won Rookie of the Year in the last two seasons.

Daniels rewrote NFL history during his epic league debut. He became the first NFL rookie to surpass 3,500 yards passing while rushing over 800 yards in a season. He even lifted the Commanders to average 28.5 points per game — the best mark by a team led by a first-year QB in NFL history.

But he became even more revered outside of the statistical aspect. Daniels guided the franchise to their first conference title game appearance since the 1991 season. He also took a team that previously went 4-13 before his arrival, and elevated them to 12-5.