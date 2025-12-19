The Detroit Pistons lost a key piece on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center after forward Duncan Robinson suffered a knee injury.

Robinson was forced to exit in the early goings of the third quarter. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the 31-year-old sniper might not return to the contest.

“Duncan Robinson, who limped off the court earlier with a left knee injury, is officially questionable to return,” wrote Siegel on X. “The Pistons’ sharpshooter was really hobbling to the bench and locker room a little bit ago.”

Robinson tallied two points on 1-of-7 shooting and two rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

The Pistons are riding on a four-game winning streak, while the Mavericks are looking to bounce back after a tough loss in overtime against the Utah Jazz.

Without Robinson, Detroit became even more handicapped, as the team also lost guard Ausar Thompson, who was ejected in the second quarter over an altercation with a referee.

Robinson has been an integral part of the Pistons' strong campaign, as he helps spread the floor for Thompson, Cade Cunningham, and Jaden Ivey with his outside touch. He is also an underrated on-ball defender.

He was averaging 12.3 points on 40.3% shooting from three-point distance, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists before facing the Mavericks.

It's his first run with the Pistsons after agreeing to a three-year, $48 million contract in the offseason via a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat in exchange for Simone Fontecchio.

As of writing, Detroit has a close lead against Dallas in the fourth quarter.