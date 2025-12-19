Grambling State pulled off a huge win in the Chris Paul HBCU Classic, putting up a dominant performance in their out-of-conference matchup against reigning MEAC Champions Norfolk State. Although the Spartans' roster has undergone a few changes since their championship season last year, they still remain among the best programs in HBCU basketball. But, Crarey and his Tigers pulled off their second straight victory against a MEAC contender as they look to have a strong start to in-conference play at the start of the season.

Grambling got off to a quick start, scoring nine unanswered points. The onslaught didn't stop once the Spartans found the basket, as the Tigers entered halftime with a 38-21 lead. The second half largely consisted of Grambling playing keep away. Norfolk State outscored Grambling 47-42 in the second half but were never able to fully pull into striking distance to have any chance of a comeback victory.

Antonio Munoz was effective on the night, finishing the game with 22 points on 10/14 shooting along with five rebounds, two steals, and one block. He had plenty of help on the night from Rickey Ballard, who finished the game with 19 points and connected on four of six three-point shots.

Although it was a rough night for Norfolk State, Elijah Jamison was a standout for the Spartans. He finished with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. But the Norfolk State offense never was able to round out to form, especially their three-point shot.

Now, both teams gear up for their final matchup in the Chris Paul HBCU Classic. Grambling gears up to play Hampton University as Norfolk State squares up with Mo Williams's Jackson State Tigers.