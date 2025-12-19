Kon Knueppel replicated a Stephen Curry and Jason Kidd stat line during the Charlotte Hornets' matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Knueppel has been making waves since beginning his rookie campaign in the NBA. He's shined as one of the Hornets' top scorers, especially standing out as a sharpshooter from the 3-point line.

Those performances kept coming for Knueppel following his latest display against the Hawks. In 35 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 28 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals. He shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

His efforts made NBA history, per StatMuse. Knueppel became the third rookie to achieve those numbers in a game, joining Curry and Kidd in the process.

Kon Knueppel vs Hawks: 28 PTS

5 REB

7 AST

3 STL

6 3P Joins Steph and Kidd as the only rookies in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/BxjoFnDkRL — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 19, 2025

How Kon Knueppel, Hornets played against Hawks

It is great company for Kon Knueppel to join as he helped the Hornets secure a solid 133-126 home win over the Hawks.

Charlotte enjoyed a great display in the first half, taking an 80-69 advantage at halftime. Even as Atlanta tried to fight its way back in the second half, the Hornets made enough big plays down the stretch to prevent a rally.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement and stocks (steals and blocks) made the difference in this matchup. The Hornets prevailed in all three categories by making 24 3-pointers, creating 39 assists and recording 14 stocks. It wasn't the same for the Hawks as they made 11 triples, dished out 31 assists and put together eight stocks.

Five players scored in double-digits for Charlotte in the win, including Knueppel. LaMelo Ball greatly assisted him with a stat line of 28 points, 13 assists, four rebounds, and a steal. He shot 10-of-16 overall, including 8-of-11 from downtown. Brandon Miller came next with 26 points and seven assists, Mile Bridges had 16 points and three rebounds, while Tidjane Salaun provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Charlotte improved to a 9-18 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Brooklyn Nets and three games above the Indiana Pacers while trailing the Milwaukee Bucks by two games and Chicago Bulls by 2.5 games.

The Hornets will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.