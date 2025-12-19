Atlanta Falcons (5-9) tight end Kyle Pitts was a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report with a knee issue, ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) on Sunday. Pitts, in the final year of his rookie contract after being selected fourth overall in 2021, has faced lingering knee issues in previous seasons but has yet to miss a game this season, despite last week’s practice limitations.

The 25-year-old enters the final stretch of the season coming off the most productive performance of his career. In Week 15, he recorded 11 catches on 12 targets for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 29-28 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That performance earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, his first of the 2025 season. He became only the fourth tight end in NFL history to register at least 10 catches, 150 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in a single game, joining Shannon Sharpe, Kellen Winslow Sr., and Todd Christensen. No tight end had reached 150 yards and three touchdowns in a game since Sharpe did so in 1996.

Pitts has carried the offensive load for Atlanta in the absence of top wide receiver Drake London, who has missed the last four games due to a PCL injury. In the past three games, Pitts has recorded 24 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns, the most receiving yards ever by a Falcons tight end in a three-game span. For the season, he has 73 receptions on 97 targets, yielding 797 yards with four touchdowns, averaging 56.9 yards per game. With a career-high 229 snaps as an in-line tight end this season, Pitts has shown why he’s so dangerous.

Atlanta's Thursday injury report also included limited participation. Ruke Orhorhoro (groin), LaCale London (shoulder), and Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder). Cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder) did not participate in practice. Running backs Bijan Robinson (illness), cornerback Dee Alford (illness), and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (illness) participated fully, while safety Jessie Bates III was a limited participant for rest purposes.

Looking forward, Friday's injury report should clarify if Pitts will be good to go for the weekend. If he suits up, with the way he’s been playing lately, he could surely lead the Falcons to another victory.