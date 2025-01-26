The Washington Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game thanks to aggressive coaching. First-year head coach Dan Quinn has gone for fourth downs and two-point conversions all season long. But one choice in the first half against the Eagles did not sit well with FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen. He took to social media to drag the Commanders' two-point conversion attempt.

The Commanders were down 14-12 after Terry McLaurin's touchdown and missed the attempt to remain down two. “One of the few times I don’t agree with Dan Quinn’s approach,” Olsen posted on X, formerly Twitter. “This early in [the] game just accumulate as many points as you can. Opponent points aren’t a major factor. Tying the game doesn’t matter at this stage of [the] game. We’ll see how it plays out.

He then doubled back with another post on the Commanders' decisions, ” For example- if DQ made the decision that they would go for 2 after first TD then fine. Maybe that’s the case here. But if being down 14-12 forced the decision I don’t agree with it. Don’t let your opponent's score alter your thought process at this point in [the] game.”

Olsen's colleague Tom Brady was the color commentator for the game and did not share the same opinion. The Eagles went for two after their next touchdown and missed it, so it did even out in the end.

The Commanders need to play aggressively to win

The first half of the NFC Championship Game did not go to plan for the Commanders. They were dominating the first possession of the game with multiple fourth-down conversions before kicking a field goal. And then they hit a fake punt that ended in a field goal. Their two-point conversion was straight from the Dan Quinn playbook all season long.

But the situation was not perfect to go for two. Just tying the game is less important than making sure the game stays within one possession. If they kicked the extra point to go down one, they would have gotten the ball down eight in the worst-case scenario. But the wild sequence of events after Jalen Hurts' rushing touchdown made that a moot point.

The Commanders should be pressing the pedal to the metal in the second half. While they are facing a long road to comeback, they saw the 49ers do it in the NFC Title Game just last year.