The latest addition to the Washington Commanders' offensive line, Lucas Niang, officially joined the team's 90-man roster on Wednesday. The move comes just one day after head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the surprise retirement of veteran guard Nate Herbig.

Niang, a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft, arrives at Washington's camp with 33 career NFL games and nine starts. All his starts came during the 2021 season, when he opened seven of the Chiefs' first nine games at correct tackle before shifting to the left side. His NFL debut was delayed due to his decision to opt out of the 2020 season, and since then, he has primarily served as a backup or practice squad player, spending most of last season in that role before being released in November.

Niang entered an open roster spot left by Herbig's retirement (though the two play different positions). Herbig had been working at guard, while Niang had joined the team as a 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle. He finds himself in a crowded position group with Laremy Tunsil, Josh Conerly Jr., Andrew Wylie, and Trent Scott. With Tunsil, Conerly, and Wylie likely having their roster spots locked in hand (with Scott also in a good position), Niang must make the most of his limited opportunities in the preseason to make the roster.

Article Continues Below

Before reaching the NFL, Niang played at TCU, where he was named Second Team All-Big 12 in 2018. That year, he started all 13 games, didn't allow a single sack, and was flagged for only two holding penalties over his final 28 collegiate appearances. He previously played high school football at New Canaan in Connecticut, where he was already known as a reliable pass protector.

Although Niang was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Chiefs, he shared the locker room with Nick Allegretti and Andrew Wylie — now again his teammate in Washington — bringing familiarity to the current offensive unit.

Niang joins a competitive group fighting for depth roles along the offensive line as roster cuts draw near and the Commanders prepare for the start of the preseason.