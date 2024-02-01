The Commanders have hired Dan Quinn as their new head coach, and it didn't take long for Jahan Dotson to try to recruit Micah Parsons to join Washington.

The Washington Commanders were the final team with a head coaching vacancy this offseason, and they managed to fill the position by bringing in former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. While stealing away the leader of the Cowboys defense is already one thing, Jahan Dotson wants to take it one step further.

Back in early January, Parsons raised some eyebrows by saying that Quinn might take him wherever he goes if he leaves Dallas for a new head coaching gig. Now that Quinn is officially with the Commanders, Dotson went back and found this headline, and hilariously tagged Parsons on Twitter to let him know that Washington will gladly take him on their team.

We welcome you with open arms brotha 😆 @MicahhParsons11 pic.twitter.com/rHorrD0r14 — Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) February 1, 2024

This suggestion is obviously made in jest by Dotson, as Parsons still has two years left on his rookie deal, and there's no chance that the Cowboys would trade him to the Commanders. With Quinn coaching Washington, though, and Parsons known to be quite fond of his now former defensive coordinator, that would make Washington a team to keep an eye on in the event that Dallas somehow let Parsons hit free agency after the 2025 campaign.

Quinn will now have to actively work on finding a way to slow down Parsons two times a year with Washington, and he should know better than anyone that quieting Parsons is easier said than done. This dynamic tandem is split up for the time being, but if it were up to Jahan Dotson, they would find themselves reunited in Washington in the very near future.