Ahead of their season opener on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the Washington Commanders are elevating a familiar face from the practice squad onto their 53-man roster. Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who was drafted by the Commanders in 2015 before spending time with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, is being called upon to assist the Commanders' receiver room alongside the likes of Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin.

Crowder was signed to the Commanders' practice squad this past Wednesday after being released by the New York Giants last week. Last season, Crowder played just four games for the Bills due to a broken ankle, totaling six catches for 60 yards and no touchdowns.

Throughout his career, Crowder has put up 415 total receptions for 4,667 yard and 28 receiving touchdowns. During his previous stint with the Commanders, Crowder also returned a punt for a touchdown. It is being speculated that Crowder will function as the Commanders' primary punt returner in his first game back.

Washington currently employs seven receivers on the 53-man roster, with two of them battling injuries. McLaurin has been plagued with turf toe for the better part of the past month, although reports say he will be fully active during Week 1. Dax Milne, entering his third season in the NFL, was not a participant in the Commanders' Wednesday practice. Suffering from a groin injury, his Week 1 status is uncertain.

Crowder is an eight-year veteran who brings a certain upside with him rooted in good pass-catching abilities and a much-needed veteran presence in the locker room. However, recent troubles staying healthy make it difficult to gauge exactly how much impact he will have on Washington's offense in Week 1 and beyond.