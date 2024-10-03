It’s expected because of the type of start Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has produced. Jersey sales are through the roof, and at least one half-baked NFL executives gushed forth with a comparison to Patrick Mahomes. Give me a break, Daniels basically said as he sent a message to media on the ‘star’ hype.

Daniels reminded folks he’s played four games, according to the Commanders’ YouTube page.

“You’re only as good as the last game you played,” Daniels said. “Y’all can say whatever y’all you want. I’m still a rookie in my eyes, so I let everybody else do the talking for me.”

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels trying to stay focused

Daniels said the hype train doesn’t distract him from the task of leading the Commanders to victories.

“I don’t get caught up in that stuff,” he said. “It’s just a blessing. Just the preparation, obviously the team believing in me and we’re going out there and competing every Sunday.”

Through four games, the stats are off the charts. Daniels has hit on 87 of 106 passes for 82.1%. He has three touchdown tosses and only one interception. Also, Daniels has carried 46 times for 218 yards with four more scores.

Part of the reason for the early success, Daniels said, is the work of Commanders' offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

“He puts us in the right position and we just gotta go out there and execute,” Daniels said. “I like what we’re doing so far. We gotta keep improving. Kliff is very open-minded. Anything that he feels is gonna work, he’ll try it out. Kudos to Kliff.”

What did former Commanders coach Ron Rivera say?

Daniels has even drawn praise from former Ron Rivera. Part of the reason Daniels is succeeding is natural talent, but there’s more to it, Rivera said on Good Morning Football.

“Couple things that are up there,” Rivera said. “Time to throw. He gets the ball out of his hands quicker than anybody else in the league — 2.52 seconds, the league average 2.77. That means a lot of those things are designed for him to make a quick decision, get the ball out, and he’s been very successful. The next thing that they’ve done also is play-action pass. Again you look at what his play action pass completion rate is and it is again through the roof.”

And Rivera said Daniels is doing in a different system.

“You’re asking a quarterback in college who really didn’t turn his back to the offense to now have to not only turn his back but turn around, focus, find your receiver and get the ball out,” Rivera said. “He’s done such a great job with that. His numbers are exactly what they are because the team, the coaching staff have put together plans that allow him to make quick decisions, get the ball out of his hands, and allow his players to make plays for him.”