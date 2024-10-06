Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to make NFL history with every play. During a big first half against the Cleveland Browns, Daniels became the first player in NFL history to have 1,000+ passing yards and 250+ rushing yards in their first five games, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Minutes into the fourth quarter, Daniels has passed for 238 yards, one touchdown and an interception against the Cleveland Browns. The Commanders hold a 34-6 lead.

After starting the season with a tough 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Commanders have reeled off three straight wins and are on the way to a fourth against Cleveland.

Daniels' passing stats aren't overwhelming. Over his first four games, he has three TD passes and one pick to go along with 224 passing yards per game. He is dominating on the ground, rushing for 218 yards and four touchdowns. Ultimately, the Commanders' success has been a team effort.

Daniels, Commanders taking hold of the NFC East

The Washington Commanders are pushing for a 4-1 start in an NFC East that looks rudderless. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are both 2-2, but each team has a negative point differential. The Giants' lone win, against the Cleveland Browns, doesn't look like a win that carries much weight.

One big weakness of the Commanders has been their defense. Washington's defense ranks third-worst in defensive DVOA. Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu and Dorance Armstrong are the team's best-graded performers, according to PFF. The Commanders have nine defenders ranked in the bottom half of PFF's positional rankings.

Thankfully, the Commanders' offense has been overperforming. That on-field success has resulted in big sales of Daniels' jerseys. He had the No. 1 selling jersey on Fanatics last week, according to CEO Michael Rubin per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera acknowledged the X's and O's of why Daniels is having success while on Good Morning Football.

“Couple things that are up there. Time to throw. He gets the ball out of his hands quicker than anybody else in the league – 2.52 seconds, the league average 2.77. That means a lot of those things are designed for him to make a quick decision, get the ball out and he’s been very successful.

“The next thing that they’ve done also is play action pass. Again you look at what his play action pass completion rate is and it is again through the roof… You’re asking a quarterback in college who really didn’t turn his back to the offense to now have to not only turn his back but turn around, focus, find your receiver and get the ball out… His numbers are exactly what they are because the team, the coaching staff… have put together plans that allow him to make quick decisions, get the ball out of his hands and allow his players to make plays for him.”

The Commanders have a big test in Week 6. They'll be hosted by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 13, at 1:00 p.m. EST.