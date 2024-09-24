The Washington Commanders came out on top, 38-33, against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. Moreover, this Monday Night Football special saw a breakout performance from 2024 No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels, who went 21-23 for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Besides outplaying fellow LSU alum Joe Burrow, Daniels also made his dad proud after scoring a touchdown.

During the ESPN broadcast, the camera panned over to a celebrating Javon “Jay” Daniels, Jayden's father, as shared by the NFL official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 3: Bengals vs. Commanders

Jayden Daniels' dad must have been even prouder as his son clinched the game for the Commanders with a 27-yard touchdown pass to receiver Terry McLaurin despite a blitzing defender.

The wideout was all praises for Daniels after the game.

“I think he grew up tonight,” McLaurin said, via a report from John Keim for ESPN.com. “I'm so excited for him because now as a rookie, once you see those throws, you get more confidence. And I think this confidence is just going through the roof right now.”

Even the fans couldn't help but celebrate with Daniels' father.

Still, Daniels's performance has translated to wins for his team, holding a 2-1 record. In the last three games, the rookie quarterback has averaged a pass completion rate of 80.3%, with 6.2 air yards per attempt. He has also thrown for 662 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Additionally, Jayden Daniels set an NFL record versus the Bengals, completing 91.3% of his passes, the highest completion rate from a rookie in league history.

Look for Jayden Daniels to make his dad proud yet again as the Commanders face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.