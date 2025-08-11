The Indiana Fever have been dealing with the injury bug for some time now, and Caitlin Clark is still sidelined with a groin injury and hasn't played since July 15. Head coach Stephanie White recently spoke with the media about Clark's injury and whether she would be returning to practice soon.

“No return to practice,” White said. “She's been able to get more in her full court running with all her body weight. It's really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance to do longer periods of time. But she's been able to do a little bit more on the court in terms of how she moves, but not into practice yet.”

From the looks of it, Clark won't be returning soon, but there does sound like there has been some progress made with her recovery. The Fever are still in the playoff race, but there should be no rush to bring Clark back if she's still recovering. With season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, the Fever do need some hands at the point guard position, but they should play it cool and see what happens in the coming weeks.

Fever trying to fight the injury bug

The Fever have dealt with injuries at probably the worst point of the season, and it's all at the point guard position. Clark has already been out for some time, but recently, Colson tore her ACL and was ruled out for the season. In the same game, McDonald broke a bone in her right foot and was also ruled out for the season.

For Clark, she wants to be on the court, and not only so she can help the team, but also to grow viewership for the league and increase ticket sales.

“It's definitely been hard. I'm going to go to every road game no matter what. Like whether I'm playing or not,” Clark said on the Bird's Eye View podcast. “It's hard because obviously I do feel this responsibility of being out there and playing, and not that I think there's like a fear of any of this ever going away. Like that doesn't happen when LeBron or Steph get hurt. They're always going to be there. But like you do want to play, you want to give people something to cheer about or scream about. People spend so much time and money, and resources to come and watch you play…”