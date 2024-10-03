As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Washington Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is rewriting the expectations for first-year players with an extraordinary start to his NFL career, catching the eye of commentators and analysts, including Skip Bayless. Bayless is among many NFL analysts not to count out Daniels from the MVP award in 2024.

Bayless, known for his bold takes, did not hold back in his praise for Daniels, stating, “Jayden Daniels is off to the most spectacular start of any rookie QB in NFL history… Jayden Daniels is going to start making an MVP case.”

Daniels’ performance indeed makes a compelling argument for such acclaim. Through the initial stretch of the season, his efficiency and productivity have been nothing short of remarkable. Leading the NFL with an 82.1% completion rate, Daniels also places fifth in QBR at 73.4, a metric that underscores his effectiveness and versatility on the field.

Jayden Daniels seeks NFL History

His leadership has been a key factor in the Commanders' impressive scoring efficiency. The team has achieved the rare feat of scoring on every drive (excluding kneel-downs) over the past two games—a first since at least 2000. Daniels himself has led the team to more scoring drives (23) than his total number of incompletions (19), a statistic that highlights his precision and control.

Moreover, Daniels has not only excelled in orchestrating drives but has also been a significant scoring force himself. He has crossed the end zone four times, contributing to the Commanders' league-leading tally of 10 rushing touchdowns. His scoring prowess isn't just limited to running; he has found the end zone more times than established stars such as Ja’Marr Chase, Brandon Aiyuk, and CeeDee Lamb in the season's first month.

The Commanders are currently ranked third in the NFL, averaging 30.3 points per game, with Daniels at the helm. His seamless transition to the professional level and his immediate impact have not only fueled his team's dynamic offense but have also sparked conversations about his potential candidacy for MVP— rare consideration for a rookie. The only rookie to win the MVP award dates back to Jim Brown in 1957.

As the season progresses, the sports world watches closely, with Daniels continuing to exhibit the poise and talent of a seasoned veteran. His remarkable start not only raises the bar for rookie quarterbacks but also sets him apart as a frontrunner in the early discussions for the most valuable player. If he maintains this level of performance, the narrative of his debut season could very well shift from merely a sensational start to one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in NFL history.