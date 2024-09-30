The Dallas Cowboys nearly signed Derrick Henry, who had signified interest in joining them in the offseason, but the so-called “America's Team” ended up not pursuing the star running back, now with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, both Cowboys fans and noted sports analyst Skip Bayless are scratching their heads in regret as Henry put in serious work during their Week 4 victory over the Buffalo Bills, 35-10.

“I pounded the table for the Cowboys to sign Derrick Henry… WHO LIVES IN DALLAS AND WANTED TO BE A COWBOY,” Bayless said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Ravens got a steal for only 8 mil. We got the Highest Paid Player in NFL History – Dak. They got DHenry to join a QB better than Dak. Look at 'em now.”

Should the Cowboys have spent the money to sign the Ravens' star RB?

Skip Bayless is not alone in regretting the Cowboys' failure to sign Derrick Henry, who had 24 carries for 199 yards and one touchdown for the Ravens.

For instance, fan account @BloggingTheBoys posted a clip of Henry's touchdown on the first play of the game and said he “would probably help the Cowboys but muh all in.”

Next, user @es3_09 posted a meme while saying Jerry Jones could have spent the money he used in trading for Trey Lance on Henry instead.

Meanwhile, user @KevinGraySports could only laugh while remembering that Henry worked out in Dallas during the offseason and the Cowboys could have easily approached him for a deal but ended up backing out due to money concerns.

Additionally, @SaadYousuf126 quoted Bleacher Report's clip of the RB's first quarter touchdown and simply echoed GM Jerry Jones' statement that the Cowboys couldn't afford Derrick Henry.

Another fan, @coopmavs, simply said, “Derrick Henry… The knife turns in the Cowboys stomach.”

Finally, user @jdanielssports posted the popular meme of Hank having a heart attack on Breaking Bad, imagining Cowboys fans reacting to the missed opportunity of having Henry as their starting running back this season.

Cowboys fans across the nation, along with Skip Bayless, can only watch as Derrick Henry's monster game helped the Ravens blow out the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, handing them their first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, after their 0-2 start, the Ravens have won two straight games to get back on track and their season back under their control. On the other hand, the Cowboys are 2-2 ahead of their Week 5 against the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.