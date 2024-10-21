Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels may miss Sunday's game, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who left Sunday’s win early because of his ribs, suffered an injury that is not considered to be serious but does require treatment and monitoring throughout the week, sources say,” Rapoport reported. “His status vs. the Bears is up in the air.”

Daniels left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter after getting rolled over by a defender on a scramble, via ESPN.