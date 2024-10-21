Washington Commanders fans can breathe easier knowing that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels might be okay. Near the end of the Commanders' first drive against the Carolina Panthers, Daniels appeared uncomfortable around his midsection. He finished the drive after coming off the field but went straight into the blue medical tent. After that, Daniels left the tent and returned to the locker room. Daniels was then diagnosed with a rib injury and did not return against the Panthers, with backup Marcus Mariota handling cleanup duties.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he didn’t have an injury update after the game.

“I cannot give an update on Jayden, but I will do so as soon as we find out. We will do some further tests tomorrow,” Quinn said. “Then, when we get together in the afternoon, we’ll give you an update. But I don’t have anything for everybody else asking the same thing. Same answer, so I just wanted to make sure I was super clear on that.”

So, the Commanders are in a holding pattern until they get the results on Daniels' ribs. Daniels has been one of the stories of the NFL so far during his rookie season, leading the Commanders to a 4-2 record. Surprisingly, Washington is in first place in the NFC East and seems in a good position to make a run to the playoffs if their quarterback can stay healthy.

Will the Commanders be okay without Jayden Daniels?

Daniels has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year. Losing him for any extended period would be a massive blow to Washington's offense, which has been very explosive, given the rookie sensation at the helm. This season, Daniels played in six games, and he is currently 127-168 for 1,410 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He is also racking up yards on the ground. Daniels has carried the ball 66 times and has racked up 372 yards and four touchdowns.

The more you break it down, the clearer it becomes that Daniels has been impressive. He's a clear favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and if he misses time due to his rib injury, it could hurt Washington's playoff chances. The rookie's influence extends beyond just his on-field performance. His agility and ability to extend plays have opened up new dimensions in Washington’s attack, providing receivers with more opportunities to make plays and keeping defenses on their heels. Hopefully, the tests on his ribs will come back clean, and he'll be under center for when the Commanders take on the Chicago Bears.