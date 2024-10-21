As the Carolina Panthers continue to struggle through a clear rebuilding season, head coach Dave Canales announced on Monday that there won't be another quarterback change before the team plays the surging Denver Broncos in Week 8. Andy Dalton will draw his sixth start of the season, Canales confirmed, per James Palmer on X, formerly Twitter.

Dalton couldn't get much of anything going with the Panthers offense against the Washington Commanders in Week 7. The 36-year-old gunslinger completed 11 passes for 93 yards and two interceptions in the 40-7 loss on Sunday. What's worse is that the veteran Dalton didn't seem to fazed by the horrid outing, even when fans roared for Bryce Young to replace him.

In Young's previous appearance against the Chicago Bears on October 6, the second-year QB gave an encouraging showing, albeit in garbage time for the Panthers. He completed four of his seven pass attempts for 58 yards and the team's 36-10 loss. The Panthers organization spoke on Young eventually getting his opportunity to start under center once again this season, and it could happen sooner than later if Dalton is unable to get anything clicking with the offense.

Andy Dalton continues as Panthers starter

There was very little to like from Dalton's lowly outing against the Commanders in Week 7. Worse yet, he has to lead the Panthers against one of the NFL's top defenses in his next appearance. The Broncos made Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints look miserable in their appearance on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, so it would be wise for Dalton and the Panthers to clean up anything that they can ahead of such a daunting matchup.

The Panthers have dropped to battle the Broncos on the road in Week 8, as they hope that they can manage to turn things around against some overwhelming odds.