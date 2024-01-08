Eric Bieniemy will apparently be considered for Commanders' head coaching job

The Washington Commanders are wasting little time in beginning their pivotal offseason. With Ron Rivera now officially out, the organization is quickly compiling a list of head coaching candidates. Evidently, the search will also be conducted in-house, with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy due to draw consideration for the position.

“{Owner Josh Harris} says he wants to get football operations nailed down first and then conduct the HC search ‘with Eric and others,'” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Monday.

While that might not sound like a rousing endorsement, Harris is technically confirming Bieniemy's inclusion in this process. After all, it would not be a proper offseason without the two-time Super Bowl champion being floated as a potential head coaching hire.

Bieniemy has interviewed for the top position more than 15 times over the years, due to his instrumental role in helping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ascend to the top of the football world. They have sorely missed his offensive ingenuity this season, while he was unable to revive the struggling Commanders' offense in his first year with the team.

Perhaps, though, management is willing to give Bieniemy extra leeway. Washington has the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft and is expected to select a quarterback. Promoting the OC could allow him to showcase the ability that has earned him copious praise around the league.

Several coaches have been linked to the Commanders already, with Jim Harbaugh being the most prominent name thrown out, so Eric Bieniemy could face stiff competition. He might also wind up on other teams' lists. It will take a little time for clarity to be found amidst all this madness, as the franchise moves toward this crucial decision.