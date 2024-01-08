Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivers a statement regarding his time with the team after recent firing.

The Washington Commanders decided to part ways with head coach Ron Rivera after four seasons with the organization. Rivera took to X to give a statement in regards to his departure from Washington and handled the situation with tremendous class. He gave thanks to members of the Commanders organization but also made sure to share his gratefulness with fans of the team.

“I want every Washington fan to know how much I appreciate your unwavering support. Through all the name changes, roster moves, non-football headlines, and seasons that did not meet your expectations, you still stood by this team. We did win an NFC East title in 2020, but we fell short since then and for that, I am truly disappointed,” said Rivera, via X.

There haven't been too many high expectations with the Commanders in regards to winning a Super Bowl, but they decided it was best to move on and continue finding that piece that can lead them toward the final game in February. Rivera is a veteran coach who should find a quick job in the NFL market. He may not be in contention to be a head coach, but he's shown he can make an impact and that may be as an analyst or coordinator moving forward.

“As for Washington, it wasn't easy and there is a lot more to be done, but I believe we began to change the culture of this organization in meaningful ways. And on a personal note, it has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve this franchise and those who cheer it on every week,” said Rivera.