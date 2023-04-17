Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Dan Snyder poised to sell the Washington Commanders, current Philadelphia 76ers/New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris seemed like the frontrunner to buy the franchise. After a bit of a hiccup, Harris is now back on track to overtake Snyder with the Commanders.

Harris’ bid to buy the Commanders has been sent to the NFL, via Sportico. The league will now review the agreement before deciding whether to accept or deny it. Assuming it is accepted, the deal will then be sent back for Harris and Snyder to sign. The NFL’s owners will take a final vote on if Harris should join their ranks. If Harris earns 24 of a potential 32 votes, he will purchase the Commanders from Snyder.

While it may seem like a lot of hoops, Harris’ offer being sent to the NFL is a major step in the proceedings. The NFL seems likely to pass his proposed $6.05 billion purchase of the Washington franchise. If the league passes it, the owners would likely follow suit. The ink hasn’t dried yet and Harris isn’t officially in charge, but all signs point to him being the next owner of the Commanders.

Josh Harris is at the head of a group that also features billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson. Their $6.05 billion offer for the Commanders would shatter the previous record of $4.65 billion that the Walton-Penner group paid for the Denver Broncos.

Dan Snyder seemed to be running out of time in Washington. With the offer sent to the NFL, his clock seems to have hit midnight. Harris’ time with the Commanders seems likely to begin.