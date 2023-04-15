The long wait is finally over. Dan Snyder has reportedly sold the Washington Commanders for a little over $6 billion. Washington’s new owners include Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera broke his silence on the matter on Friday. He admitted the reports made him feel “relief” as the last few months of speculation are close to being over.

“Everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Rivera said, via The New York Post. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen… Now that they’ve come up with a deal, we can continue to do what we’ve been doing.”

ESPN is reporting that the deal is not finalized just yet. In fact, another interested party remains in the mix for the team. However, the Harris-led group is confident this deal will be finalized soon.

Snyder has owned the Commanders franchise since 1999. It’s an ownership tenure mired in controversy regarding a number of things. Snyder refused to change the team’s old controversial name for years until 2020, for instance.

Last December saw the scandals reach the federal government. A US House Committee investigation found that Snyder had a major role in perpetuating a toxic work environment within the organization for 20 years.

The sale of the team has brought a sense of hope from many Commanders fans. Many fans have longed to see Snyder sell the team given the controversy off the field and disappointing play on it.

While the sale brought relief to Rivera, he did say his staff didn’t linger too much on the news. “We’ll still be business as usual,” Rivera said, as he prepares for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.