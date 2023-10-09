The Washington Commanders head into Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons coming off an embarrassing 40-20 Week 5 loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears. This beatdown has led to questions about the job security of head coach Ron Rivera with new Commanders owner Josh Harris now at the helm. On Monday, Josina Anderson dished some inside info on what’s going on in the organization.

“With the #Commanders coming off a 40-20 loss last week to the #Bears on TNF, I'm told as of today*, managing partner Josh Harris' perspective is to continue to allow things to play out when it comes to potential staff decisions, at this time, per source,” the CBS Sports insider began.

As the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Harris knows how these things go, though, and is keeping a close eye on the franchise’s bottom line.

“Harris is a seasoned sports owner who is viewed internally as generally patient. I'm told one of Harris' biggest concerns now though is the impact an emotional national loss may have on ticket sales–which always has to be taken into account too,” Anderson continued.

While Ron Rivera may not face the ax in-season if the embarrassing losses continue in the Commanders' Week 6 matchup with the Falcons and beyond, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio may become the fall guy. The Commaders defense is loaded with high first-round picks, yet the unit 31st in the league in points allowed, ahead of only the Denver Broncos, which gave up 70 in Week 3.

“Separately, when it comes to any decisions on defensive coordinator, there's an internal impression that Ron Rivera would prefer to allow things to play out. Rivera's relationship with Del Rio goes back a while as well. A natural choice to potentially look to in that past, Chris Harris (the Commanders DB coach from 2020-2022), is now the #Titans DPGC and CB coach which factors into the equation moving forward as well,” Anderson reported.

Finally, Anderson dropped a nugget about the opinions of “limited partners” in the ownership group, which likely is a reference to NBA legend Magic Johnson, who was incredibly critical of the Commanders after their Week 5 loss.

“My understanding overall is that Harris does welcome consul from other owners and also understands that early searches can be beneficial if he elects to go that route, but moves like that customarily* occur closer to the beginning of the coaching carousel,” Anderson wrote. “Now, while I'm told some of the other limited partners have their own thoughts–and you can read between the lines there– we'll see how things settle as the season evolves.”

“There is still time for better results, but the clock is ticking,” Anderson concluded.