Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did not mince words after his team's 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The Commanders, who entered the locker room at halftime down 27-3, were thoroughly outplayed by the Bears in a game that would have featured a more lopsided score if not for a Washington comeback in the second half.

Rivera, in his fourth season as the Commanders head coach, flat-out said the effort was “not good enough”, saying that it “starts with him“, per NFL.com.

“It's not good enough. It starts with me and we're going to go back and look at a lot of things and we're going to get some things corrected and we'll go out and we'll play football.”

Rivera added that it “starts at the top”, as he accepted responsibility for the disappointing loss to a Bears team that entered play on Thursday night seeking its first win of the season- and first victory since October of last season.

Washington struggled in all phases right from the start of the game, as the defense quickly allowed the Bears to score on their first drive, while the offense stalled out for much of the first half.

The Commanders picked themselves back up in the second half, scoring a quick touchdown while stopping the Bears offense on the other end.

But Rivera's decision to kick a field goal on a fourth-and-short deep in Bears territory on the ensuing drive seemingly dashed any hopes of a comeback.

The Commanders have time to rebound from this loss and turn things around. But Rivera, who has yet to post a winning season in Washington, knows that it will have to happen soon.