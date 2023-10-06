The leash for Ron Rivera as Washington Commanders head coach may be shorter than he thinks. Following a brutal 40-20 loss at home to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, the Commanders are now the laughingstock of the NFL. They could be looking for a new head coach pretty soon as well.

At least one sportsbook, BetOnline, thinks Rivera will be the first head coach fired this season, placing -200 odds on the Commanders coach. Rivera is in his fourth season with Washington but he might not make it to a fifth if things don’t change soon.

The Commanders got off to a solid 2-0 start, though there were some bumps in the road throughout the process. Those bumps have become true hazards as Washington dropped its last three games, all in different fashions.

The Commanders were thoroughly beaten down by the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 then nearly completed an improbable comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, only to lose in overtime. Thursday night's loss was just purely bad football, though Washington did show some fight in the second half.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

It may not all fall on him, but the head coach is usually the first one who takes the blame for the team's struggles. Ron Rivera has been through this before and the Commanders could opt for more change if they decide to let him go.

Washington has Eric Bieniemy waiting in the wings to take over as head coach and the new owners likely wouldn’t mind a fresh face to head the new era of Commanders football.

Matt Eberflus and Josh McDaniels are the next to coaches expected to get the boot.