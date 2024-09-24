Monday evening was probably the best night for fans of the Washington Commanders in several years, as they were treated to a virtuoso performance from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on the road vs the Washington Commanders. Daniels registered a nearly perfect completion percentage and made several clutch plays down the stretch for the Commanders, who were able to put together one of the biggest upsets of the young 2024 NFL season.

One of the Commanders' more high profile fans in the world is Phoenix Suns basketball superstar Kevin Durant, who hails from the Washington DC area and has always been vocal about his support for Washington football.

Recently, Durant had New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as a guest on the Boardroom podcast, and spoke on how he respects the Jets, but would be forced to root for the Commanders if the two teams squared off.

“I want to see my boy (Aaron Rodgers), Sauce get them one, man,” said Durant, per his account on X, formerly Twitter. “I think they've got a chance this year to go ahead and get them one. So, on the low, I'm gonna be rooting for them… only way I won't root for them is if they play us in the Super Bowl.”

A historic performance

Amid a slew of underwhelming and sometimes downright awful performances from rookie quarterbacks across the league so far in 2024, Jayden Daniels looked like a legitimate MVP candidate for 60 minutes on Monday evening against the Bengals, completing several passes under immense pressure, including a late touchdown that put the game away for Washington.

Additionally, Daniels showed off the speed and fancy footwork that helped him win the Heisman trophy at LSU a season ago, consistently putting Bengals defenders on skates and marching the Commanders down the field in the process, even as their defense struggled at times to hold up their end of the bargain.

The Commanders have now won two games in a row after an opening weekend loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and given the general shakiness of the NFC so far this year, it's certainly not a stretch to think that they could be competitors for a playoff spot in a few months, especially if Daniels is able to capitalize off of this epic performance.

In any case, the Commanders are next set to take the field on Sunday on the road vs the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET.