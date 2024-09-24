As it turned out, Cincinnati Bengals star cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was not able to do anything to significantly slow down Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on Monday night. Taylor-Britt's belittling of Daniels prior to the matchup came back biting him, with even Washington's social media team joining the fray.

“Not bad for a college offense,” the Commanders' official X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

It was apparently a troll job by Washington's social media team targeted at Taylor-Britt, who told reporters last Thursday that the Commanders “don't make him [Daniels] do a lot” and that the team is running a “nice college offense” under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (h/t Ben Baby of ESPN).

Is Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels the real deal?

College offense or not, the Commanders crushed the Bengals' defense convincingly. Daniels used Cincinnati's leaky stop unit to properly announce his arrival in the pros. After not passing for a touchdown in each of his first two games in the NFL, Daniels finally broke out with a scintillating performance versus the Bengals.

The former LSU Tigers star quarterback passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 21-of-23 completions. He also made things happen on the ground, rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 38-33 victory on the road. It was the Commanders' second win of the season and one that left many fans convinced that Washington's prayer for a franchise quarterback has finally been heard by the football gods.

As for Taylor-Britt, he had four total tackles and nothing else on the night. For what it's worth, he said after the game that he doesn't regret his blunt comment he made even after Daniels clearly made him eat his words — in historic fashion. Daniels' 91.3 percent success rate on his passes against the Bengals sets a new single-game record in the NFL among rookies with at least 20 pass attempts in a contest.

With a 2-1 record after three weeks of football, Daniels and the Commanders share the top spot in the NFC East division standings with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coming up next for Washington is a chance to stretch its undefeated streak to three games when it pays the Arizona Cardinals a visit in Week 4. It will be another test for Daniels, who will look to build on the incredible momentum he built in the win over the Bengals.