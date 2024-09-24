Following a record-breaking night from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III took to X to share his thoughts on the Commanders' newest signal-caller. Griffin III said, “Just call him Santa Claus because he is handing off gifts.”



Daniels handed his fair share of gifts in the Commanders' 38-33 primetime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Heisman Trophy winner threw 21-for-23 with 254 yards, and two passing touchdowns. Daniels rushed 12 times on the ground for 39 yards and an additional score.



The Commanders' quarterback also made history Monday night. He had the highest completion percentage in a single game for any rookie with a minimum of 20 passing attempts. He ranked above Dak Prescott in 2016 (88.9%) and Gardner Minshew II in 2019 (88%).

Daniels is in the same conversation as some NFL legends following the win. Daniels has had two career games where his team scored on every drive excluding kneel-downs. A combination of Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes took a combined 1,097 starts to accomplish. Daniels did it in only three starts. Also, the game was the first without a punt or a turnover for either team since 1940.

Can Jayden Daniels keep giving the Commanders gifts?

As the former ASU starting quarterback heads back to his old stomping ground, it's certainly possible. Daniels currently has the highest completion percentage in the league (80.3%). Also, he's thrown for a combined 664 yards and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions.

Leading up to the game, Bengals defensive back and fellow rookie Cam Taylor-Britt made some comments about Daniels playing a simple, college game. After the Commanders' stunning win, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor wasn't pleased with Taylor-Britt's trash talk.

On the flip side, wide receiver Terry McLaurin praised his rookie quarterback. He spoke about his rookie quarterback's calm demeanor as the game went back and forth.

“Hey, that kid has poise. I think he grew up tonight,” McLaurin said, via The Athletic. “He's been doing a great job in camp making those throws, but to come out here and do it when you've got to have it with the game on the line—that's what great players are about.”

The statistics back up McLaurin's claim but it's also the wins that solidify it. The Commanders are currently first in the NFC East and have a win over their division rival, the New York Giants. They'll take on the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 4 matchup that brings Daniels back to his first stop in the NCAA.