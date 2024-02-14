Anthony Lynn is leaving the 49ers for the Commanders.

The Washington Commanders are hoping for some more success next year, and they are wasting no time in the offseason to start making some moves to get them ready for the 2024 season. The San Francisco 49ers just lost in the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the offseason began with the finish of that game. The Commanders have already made a big hire from the 49ers staff as Anthony Lynn is coming to Washington to be the run-game coordinator.

This is a huge hire for the Commanders. Anthony Lynn has been very successful with the 49ers, and their run game has obviously done very well while he was with the team. He had the privilege of working with Christian McCaffrey, perhaps the best running back in the league, and he will try to replicate the success that he saw in San Francisco at his new job with the Commanders.

“A big move for Washington: Commanders are hiring 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn as their run-game coordinator, per league source,” Adam Schefter said in a tweet. “Commanders made a run at Lynn last year, but get him this year. Here’s one reason why: Lynn is close with HC Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters.”

The Commanders finished 4-13 this past season and they were in dead last in NFC East. This team didn't look even close to being a playoff contender, but they have made a lot of big moves this offseason to try to get to that spot. Dan Quinn is the new head coach after things didn't work out with Ron Rivera in Washington, and obviously, the hiring of Anthony Lynn is a big move too. The next step for the Commanders is to get the right guys in the NFL Draft, which is just a couple of months away. Next season will be an intriguing one in Washington.