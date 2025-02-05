The Washington Commanders soared over expectations this season, winning 12 regular season games and picking up a pair of road wins in the playoffs to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Jayden Daniels had one of the best rookie seasons of any quarterback in NFL history and now Washington is focused on building around their franchise signal caller.

Shortly after the Commanders' season ended in Philadelphia in the conference title game, one of the biggest names in the NFL became available. Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and contenders' ears immediately perked up around the league. Garrett addressed the possibility of playing for the Commanders in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“I think they need a pass rusher,” Garrett said. “I think that's something that they dearly missed in the playoffs and some of their big games. I feel like I can fill that role, but that's a role that multiple teams need. I feel like I'm not only a pass rusher but I'm the best defensive player in the game and that's invaluable in itself.”

Garrett is clearly interested in what Washington has going on, but he is also leaving the door open to moving to other teams as well. If the Commanders make a hard push and are able to land him, they will be a force in the NFC next season.

Myles Garrett would make Commanders a truly elite team

The Commanders made a stunning run to the NFL's final four this season, but there are still holes in their roster. Washington still needs offensive line help, one more quality player at both wide receiver and cornerback, and it lacks that elite pass rush juice at the moment.

Garrett would obviously fix one of those issues and give the Commanders a true blue chip option on the edge. The Browns superstar would be a perfect complement to Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the interior, and that trio would make this one of the most dominant front lines in football.

Adding Garrett will be expensive and would handicap the Commanders' ability to build out the rest of their roster, but the impact that he would have would be monumental for this Washington team in an NFC that feels gettable right now.

The Eagles will still have an elite roster next season, but teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions will be in periods of transition, so the Commanders will have a chance to capitalize on this window. Making a trade for someone like Garrett would be a huge swing that could pay off in a big way.