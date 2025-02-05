The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. It is their third Super Bowl appearance in eight seasons thanks to general manager Howie Roseman and their entire front office. Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade. When a reporter asked Roseman what he thought about Garrett, the Eagles boss killed that conversation.

“I'm not going to talk about anyone else under contract with any team,” Roseman said. “Good try, though,” he said through a smile.

Team officials and players cannot talk about adding players under contract with other teams, per the league's tampering policy. So Roseman did the right thing by shooting this question down even if he is looking into a Garrett trade. The Browns have openly said they are not interested in trading Garrett, so conversations likely are not happening.

Edge rusher is a position Roseman tried to improve last offseason but did not succeed. He signed Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal and he only had 2.5 sacks and 13 tackles. So the Eagles taking another wack at getting a star pass rusher is not out of the question this spring. But does Garrett make the most sense?

Should the Eagles trade for Myles Garrett?

If the Browns trade Myles Garrett, they will almost certainly command two first-round picks. When the Bears traded for Khalil Mack in 2019, they gave up two first-round picks. He was only 25 but Garrett's track record is much stronger than Mack's was at that time. The Eagles routinely pick at the end of the first round so giving up those picks would not be too bad on paper. But Roseman is the reason they shouldn't do that.

The Eagles built 2024's top defense almost entirely through the draft. Cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, linebackers Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith, and linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have all made impacts on their rookie deals. Supplement them with under-the-radar moves like Zach Baun and you have an elite defense. The Eagles cannot take away two opportunities for Roseman to build the defense.

The chances Roseman finds a talent like Garrett from the bottom of the first round are slim. Garrett himself was taken first overall and Abdul Carter may follow in his footsteps this April. But the Eagles can fill their holes through the draft unlike any other team and should continue to do that this year.